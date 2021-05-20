Neil Breen reveals Queensland’s CHO skipping AstraZeneca jab

Neil Breen has found the politicians leading Queensland’s pandemic response are yet to receive either their flu or COVID-19 vaccine, despite their own advice.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young’s ages should place them in group 2A in the vaccine rollout, qualifying them to the AstraZeneca jab now.

However, a Queensland Health spokesperson told Neil Breen Dr Young will receive a Pfizer vaccine as part of group 1B. (See the full statement below)

Neil pointed out Dr Young, and the Premier “could’ve received Pfizer on March 22 – that’s when it was first opened for category 1B”.

But yesterday, Ms Palaszczuk declared she was yet to be vaccinated against COVID-19 because she hadn’t received her flu vaccine yet.

“It’s been around for weeks and weeks!

“I had it three weeks ago today.”

Ms Palaszczuk and Dr Young delaying their jabs goes against the advice of Queensland Health, which calls for Queenslanders not to delay receiving either jab.

“Well, it’s May 21, they could’ve got it on March 22.

“That’s not as soon as possible!”

“Does Dr Young think the AstraZeneca is safe or not?”

Read below the provided statement from a Queensland Health spokesperson

“Queensland Chief Health Officer, Dr Jeannette Young, will receive her flu and COVID vaccinations over the next several weeks. “The Chief Health Officer is part of the Covid-19 response. “We’ve said we want all of our workforce who are part of the response (category 1B) to be fully vaccinated as soon as possible. “As she is part of the category 1B response group, she will be getting vaccinated with Pfizer.”

Read below the statement Neil Breen received from Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk’s office

“The premier has long said she would get her vaccination when it was her turn from her GP. “She said yesterday that she would get her flu shot first in the next couple of weeks with her COVID vaccination to follow. “Dr Young’s recommendations about the AZ vaccine are the same as those nationally recommended. “Both the Premier and Dr Young have encouraged Queenslanders to get vaccinated.”

