Pregnant councillor speaks out after Brisbane City Council’s baffling rejection

A Brisbane councillor has spoken out after the council refused to accommodate her request to dial into meetings virtually.

Morningside Ward representative Kara Cook is due to give birth in January, but was denied permission to join the weekly Brisbane City Council meetings from home.

The decision was made in spite of the council spending more than $80,000 establishing virtual capabilities in light of COVID-19 precautions.

Councillor Cook told Scott Emerson the council’s refusal to accommodate her needs as a new mother sends the wrong message to young women aspiring to a career in politics.

“At the moment my options are to either attend in person or not at all.

“How the technology cannot be adapted for this purpose is actually beyond me.

“I think it sends a message that we don’t value your contribution to public discourse. As women, we need to have a voice.”

Image: Getty