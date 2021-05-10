4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Power outages across Brisbane after..

Power outages across Brisbane after city shocked by lightning

4 hours ago
Neil Breen
blackoutsEnergex
Article image for Power outages across Brisbane after city shocked by lightning

Thousands of Brisbane residents are waking to power outages, after a storm rolled across the city overnight. 

Rob Stork from Energex told Neil Breen there were 66,000 lightning strikes recorded across the Lockyer Valley, Ipswich and the southside of Brisbane.

“That caused some power outages this morning and so currently, we’ve got around about 5,000 customers remaining off,” Mr Stork said.

“We had about 17,500 customers lose power across the course of the evening.”

Press PLAY below to hear the areas affected 

Image: Getty

Neil Breen
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873