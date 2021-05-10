Power outages across Brisbane after city shocked by lightning

Thousands of Brisbane residents are waking to power outages, after a storm rolled across the city overnight.

Rob Stork from Energex told Neil Breen there were 66,000 lightning strikes recorded across the Lockyer Valley, Ipswich and the southside of Brisbane.

“That caused some power outages this morning and so currently, we’ve got around about 5,000 customers remaining off,” Mr Stork said.

“We had about 17,500 customers lose power across the course of the evening.”

Image: Getty