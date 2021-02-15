Potential Inland Rail solution found underground

Federal MP Ross Vasta has pitched a new plan for the Inland Rail with the potential to solve previous critiques.

Brisbane residents were concerned the proposed end of the line, Acacia Ridge, would load the area with heavy traffic from trucks transporting freights from port to rail.

Mr Vasta has suggested a dedicated underground rail connection to solve traffic concerns.

The federal government has backed researching the idea with a $20 million offering.

“This will set up south-east Queensland as the transport hub of the nation,” Mr Vasta told Neil Breen.

“I’m very happy to work with my state colleagues. This is above politics.”

Neil said the ambitious idea would set completion of the infrastructure back.

But Mr Vasta argued the time investment would be worthwhile.

“Nation-building projects do take time and if you want to think big, and you want to make sure we have future prosperity, now is the time.”

