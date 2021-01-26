Inland Rail labelled ‘disaster’ for south Brisbane residents

Senator Anthony Chisholm has renewed criticisms of the Inland Rail project, calling the project a “disaster” despite it still being in the planning phase.

“I’m in favour of inland rail; I want it to work,” he told Neil Breen. “But it just seems everywhere you look at it in Queensland there’s issues.”

Acacia Ridge is the proposed Brisbane station but Mr Chisholm said this would load south Brisbane with heavy traffic.

“You’re going to have all these trains turning up.

“How are they going to get all these containers from Acacia Ridge to the port other than about 1500 extra trucks a day on those roads throughout southern Brisbane, which is just a disaster for residents.”

The senator endorsed proposals the rail could instead travel to Gladstone, which could ensure the longevity of the city’s port “for generations to come”.

Mr Chisholm also slammed current plans for not undertaking advice the current proposed route would see the rail cross floodplains.

“At the moment, all we’ve been able to do is raise questions and the government … doesn’t seem willing to bend.”

