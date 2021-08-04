4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Positive COVID case in Cairns a ‘wake-up call’ for the community

4 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Cairnscovid-19TOURISM
Article image for Positive COVID case in Cairns a ‘wake-up call’ for the community

Residents in Cairns have come out in their thousands to get tested, after news of a positive COVID-19 case broke yesterday.

The positive case is a reef pilot who recently returned to the northern beaches from Brisbane.

He has the Delta variant, but it’s not yet been linked to the current outbreak in the south-east.

Advance Cairns CEO Paul Sparshott told Scott Emerson it’s shaken locals.

“I think it is a big shock and that’s evident by the number of people lined up to get tested.

“I think people are a bit anxious.”

He said it was a bit of a “wake-up call”.

There were big lines at testing queues today.

He said things were looking quite dire for tourism operators.

“I’ve just heard from our tourism bosses we are 80 per cent down on arrivals and it’s costing us $8.5 million a day.”

Press PLAY below to hear more about how the community is responding

Scott Emerson
HealthLifestyleLocalNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873