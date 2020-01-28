POLL | Greens call for radical school zone change – do you agree?

A plan to make school zones more effective could see 40km speed limits enforced 12 hours a day, seven days a week.

If the Greens win Brisbane City Council, they say they will trial extending school zones so they operate from 7am to 7pm, every day of the week.

A poll on the Ben Fordham Facebook page shows listeners are very clearly opposed to the idea, with 97 per cent voting against it.

Greens candidate for Coorparoo Sally Dillon tells Ben Fordham it will make it easier for drivers to stick to the speed limit.

“Schools these days don’t operate from nine to three. We have kids going to school early… they stay late, and plus our schools are now the hub of the community.

“What price can you put on a child’s life?”

Image: Getty