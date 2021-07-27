Political squabble treats Brisbane to preview of ’11 years of fighting’

Neil Breen warns the 2032 Olympics will be an exhaustive battleground for politicians over the next decade, if this week is anything to go by.

Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner and state Treasurer Cameron Dick were engaged in a public squabble yesterday over the proposed site for the International Broadcast Centre.

“We’ve got a Liberal Brisbane City Council, we’ve got a Coalition federally and we’ve got a Labor state government,” Neil said.

“Don’t tell me this is going to turn into political rubbish like the COVID war has been over the past 18 months.

“Welcome, people of Brisbane, to the 2032 Olympic Games: 11 years of fighting.”

Image: Getty