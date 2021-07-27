‘Fighting has started’: Mixed messages over plan to transform West End site

Plans released by Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner to transform an industrial site which houses a factory in the West End have been hosed down by Treasurer Cameron Dick.

Mr Dick accused the Lord Mayor of “coming out of the starting blocks too early” and said he should stay in his lane over the proposal for the site to house the International Broadcast Centre for the 2032 Games.

It would then be turned into parkland following the Olympics.

But the Lord Mayor hit back at the claims on 4BC Drive saying all three levels of government agreed to the plan, which was included in the pitch to the IOC.

“I think [Cameron Dick] is a little bit embarrassed he hadn’t allocated money to buy it, and we are going ahead with it.”

Scott Emerson says it’s a snapshot into what’s to come.

“It’s not even a week, and the fighting and the stoush has already started,” Scott Emerson said.

“Less than a week since we got awarded the Games, imagine what the next 11 years are going to be like.”

