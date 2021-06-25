4BC
Police told to turn on body-worn cameras in all family violence call-outs

5 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Police have been told to turn on their body-worn cameras when attending family violence call-outs.

It comes in the wake of a review into the shocking death of Gold Coast mum Kelly Wilkinson.

CEO of the Red Rose Foundation, Betty Taylor, said it was an important step.

“I think it’s really important for a few reasons. What occurs and what’s said at the time, is critical to get an insight,” she told Scott Emerson.

“We need to make sure what is said and what is done is transparent and accountable but also coming from the premise of what the reality of what is occurring at that given time, is fair more accurate at what people are trying to recall after the event.”

Press PLAY to hear more on 4BC Drive

 

