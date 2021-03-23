4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Police showered with glass as stray wheel shatters windscreen

3 hours ago
4BC News
QPS
Article image for Police showered with glass as stray wheel shatters windscreen

Two officers in a marked police van were lucky to escape uninjured after their vehicle was struck by a wheel. 

At 11.45pm overnight, the police vehicle was travelling northbound on the M1 at Helensvale when a wheel from a light truck or trailer came loose and struck the van’s windscreen.

Police report the officers were “showered with glass” but were otherwise not physically harmed.

It is believed the driver who lost their wheel may be unaware the it came loose.

Anyone who has dashcam footage or may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact police.

Windscreen
4BC News
LocalNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873