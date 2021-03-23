Police showered with glass as stray wheel shatters windscreen

Two officers in a marked police van were lucky to escape uninjured after their vehicle was struck by a wheel.

At 11.45pm overnight, the police vehicle was travelling northbound on the M1 at Helensvale when a wheel from a light truck or trailer came loose and struck the van’s windscreen.

Police report the officers were “showered with glass” but were otherwise not physically harmed.

It is believed the driver who lost their wheel may be unaware the it came loose.

Anyone who has dashcam footage or may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact police.