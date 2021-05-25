4BC
Police shoot man in Logan home after alleged gun threat

9 hours ago
Article image for Police shoot man in Logan home after alleged gun threat

A man has been shot by police inside a Logan home overnight after he allegedly threatened officers with a gun. 

Police were called to a Page street unit block in Bethania around 11pm after a call for assistance.

They observed a man inside a unit wielding a gun on arrival, and immediately commenced negotiations.

It will be alleged the 48-year-old man opened the door and walked toward the officers, making threats with the firearm.

Police shot the man and immediately rendered first aid before he was taken into custody and transported to hospital with a non-life-threatening leg wound.

A woman inside the unit was not physically injured.

 

Image: Getty 

