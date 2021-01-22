4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • QLD
  • Police praise south-east Queenslanders after..

Police praise south-east Queenslanders after snap lockdown

5 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Deputy Police Commissioner Steve Gollschewski
Article image for Police praise south-east Queenslanders after snap lockdown

Deputy Police Commissioner Steve Gollschewski has commended the community of south-east Queensland for stepping up and adhering to greater Brisbane’s hard lockdown.

Asked about how Queenslanders went during the snap lockdown and adhering to the mask mandate, he said only 27 infringement notices were issued.

“I am going to give them a 10 [out of 10],” he told Scott Emerson.

“At the end of the day, the real key measure was did we see any spread of that UK variant of COVID-19 in our community? No we didn’t.

“Everything we asked of that community, they did.”

They issued 27 infringement notices over the period of the snap lockdown and while restrictions remained in place.

Police also handed out 2466 masks.

“Hats off to the people of south-east Queensland, they did a great job.”

Press PLAY below to hear more

Scott Emerson
LocalQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873