Police praise south-east Queenslanders after snap lockdown

Deputy Police Commissioner Steve Gollschewski has commended the community of south-east Queensland for stepping up and adhering to greater Brisbane’s hard lockdown.

Asked about how Queenslanders went during the snap lockdown and adhering to the mask mandate, he said only 27 infringement notices were issued.

“I am going to give them a 10 [out of 10],” he told Scott Emerson.

“At the end of the day, the real key measure was did we see any spread of that UK variant of COVID-19 in our community? No we didn’t.

“Everything we asked of that community, they did.”

They issued 27 infringement notices over the period of the snap lockdown and while restrictions remained in place.

Police also handed out 2466 masks.

“Hats off to the people of south-east Queensland, they did a great job.”

