‘Abhorrent’: Police officer recovering in hospital after alleged stabbing

A police officer has been taken to hospital after allegedly being stabbed in Cairns.

The 50-year-old officer is in a stable condition and has been taken to Cairns Hospital.

A 22-year-old man is assisting police with inquiries.

Superintendent Chris Hodgman said the investigation was in its early stages.

“This is an abhorrent crime of one of our police officers in blue, and I would be terrified if it happened again.”

He said it was lucky that his injuries weren’t more serious as he recovers in hospital.

#CairnsCity – One patient was transported to Cairns Hospital in a serious condition with chest wounds after an incident on McLeod Street at 2.21pm. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) February 16, 2021

Image: Nine News