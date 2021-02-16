4BC
‘Abhorrent’: Police officer recovering in hospital after alleged stabbing

3 hours ago
4BC News
Article image for 'Abhorrent': Police officer recovering in hospital after alleged stabbing

A police officer has been taken to hospital after allegedly being stabbed in Cairns.

The 50-year-old officer is in a stable condition and has been taken to Cairns Hospital.

A 22-year-old man is assisting police with inquiries.

Superintendent Chris Hodgman said the investigation was in its early stages.

“This is an abhorrent crime of one of our police officers in blue, and I would be terrified if it happened again.”

He said it was lucky that his injuries weren’t more serious as he recovers in hospital.

Image: Nine News

 

 

4BC News
News
