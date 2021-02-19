Police lay raft of charges after Sunnybank siege

Police have charged a man with 11 offences following the 26-hour hostage situation in Sunnybank.

Police allege on Thursday February 18, a 36-year-old man threatened officers with a firearm during a robbery investigation.

It was reported the man was holding a woman and child, who were known to the perpetrator, hostage

Shortly after, police made an emergency declaration, setting up an exclusion zone in the surrounding area.

After 26 hours of negotiations by specialist police, the 36-year-old man surrendered into custody at 12.15pm on Friday February 19.

The 36-year-old was charged with offences relating to both the siege and preceding robbery.

Police will allege at 7.15pm on Sunday February 14, two men armed with weapons attended a hotel on Toohey Road in Salisbury and demanded money from staff members.

The eleven offences include:

three counts of common assault,

three counts of deprivation of liberty,

one count of endangering children by exposure,

one count of entering premises with intent,

one count of armed robbery,

one count of serious assault of a police officer whilst armed, and

one count of unlawful possession of a category H weapon.

He is expected to appear before a Magistrate on February 20.

The second man involved in the Salisbury hotel armed robbery is yet to be located.

Image: Nine News