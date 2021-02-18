4BC
DEVELOPING | Emergency hostage situation unfolding in Sunnybank

6 hours ago
Latest updates
Article image for DEVELOPING | Emergency hostage situation unfolding in Sunnybank

Police say they’re doing their best to peacefully resolve an emergency situation in Brisbane’s south.

It’s believed an armed man is inside a house with other people at a home in Sunnybank.

Nine News reporter Annie Pullar crossed to Scott Emerson and said the man is believed to be armed.

There is a big exclusion zone in the area.

“We can now confirm there is a man, believed to be armed, inside a house.

“He’s holding two people hostage, they are both believed to be family members, one his aunty, one his toddler.”

The stand off has been going for 6 hours.

Click PLAY below to hear more

Acting Inspector Mick Ackery told the media a number of streets have been blocked off, and people are being asked to avoid the area.

“Specialist police are making all attempts to engage with the person in the house, as I keep saying, I can’t say much more than that.”

Police have declared an exclusion zone in the area.

The zone includes Dyson Avenue, Beenleigh Road, Keats Street, Dyson Avenue Park and Jock Hing Park. (see map)

Residents within the exclusion zone are urged to follow the advice of emergency services on the ground.

 

Image: Google Maps / Queensland Police

