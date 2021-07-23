4BC
Police fielding long delays at border checkpoints

2 hours ago
Scott Emerson
bordersDeputy Police Commissioner Steve Gollschewski
Article image for Police fielding long delays at border checkpoints

Police are manning border checkpoints as Queensland closed the border to all of NSW at 1am this morning.

The border will remain shut to NSW for four weeks.

The border zone, stretching south to Clarence Valley and west to the South Australian border now has checkpoints.

Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski says there were “long delays” this morning.

“What traditionally happens … is that we see it pretty tough for the first couple of days and then it starts to even out, people get used to it, and the system starts to work,” he told Scott Emerson.

They turned around 112 cars at the border this morning.

He said people “generally did the right thing” but people were trying to keep up with the latest health directions.

“So the current cross border direction, which is the one that causes a lot of the grief, thats where we see a lot of the flows back and forth, is different this time than it was last time.

“It means the community really has to understand what’s required of them.”

Press PLAY below to hear more about the border operation

Image: Nine News

 

 

Scott Emerson
LocalNewsPoliticsQLD
