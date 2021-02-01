4BC
Police demand apology for ‘outrageous’ GOMA art piece

2 hours ago
Article image for Police demand apology for ‘outrageous’ GOMA art piece

Queensland Police Union President Ian Leavers has approached a number of ministers seeking an apology for an art piece offending many GOMA patrons. 

Neil Breen heard from a listener yesterday telling him of the piece, a motorcycle helmet picturing a burning police car with ‘FTP’ emblazoned in the flames.

Mr Leavers said the art piece has upset police officers across the state.

“I’ve actually spoken to the Premier yesterday, the Police Minister and Leeanne Enoch,” he said.

“I want an apology.

“It’s an absolute disgrace and it’s outrageous.”

Mr Leavers also revealed the artist, TextaQueen, has run programs with young people, which have encouraged a hatred of police.

“It’s no wonder we have all this antisocial behaviour.”

