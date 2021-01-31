4BC
GOMA art installation prompts outrage for anti-police message

4 hours ago
Neil Breen
artGoma
Article image for GOMA art installation prompts outrage for anti-police message

A controversial art installation at the Gallery of Modern Art has been receiving a number of complaints for its anti-police message.

Neil Breen received an email from listener Amanda, where she alerted him to the piece in question.

“It’s a motorcycle helmet depicting a burning police car with FTP in the flames,” she wrote.

“I’m outraged. This is offensive hate speech and propaganda and should be removed.

“I’m aware of many complaints already being lodged including my own.”

 

‘FTP’ has been used as an abbreviation for ‘F*** the police’.

Looking at images of the art, Neil agreed the piece was inappropriate

“I don’t care whether it’s art; I don’t like it,” said Neil.

Press PLAY below to hear more

GOMA stated in a response to complaints on its Facebook page the art piece is referencing US police.

But replies argued the artist, TextaQueen specified the police car depicted is Australian.

Ive been mindfully colouring this page from #LearnYourACABs as my body is on fire with feelings.
[Image description:…

Posted by TextaQueen on Thursday, 7 January 2021

 

Image: Getty

Neil Breen
LocalNewsQLD
