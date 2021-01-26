4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Police appeal over teen missing for a week

1 hour ago
4BC News
Article image for Police appeal over teen missing for a week

Queensland Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a 14-year-old Caboolture girl who was reported missing from the area last week. 

The girl was last seen boarding a southbound train from Caboolture Railway Station at 12.08pm on January 19.

Police and family are concerned for her welfare due to a medical condition.

The girl (pictured) is described as Caucasian in appearance, approximately 170cm tall with blue eyes and dark hair.

Police are appealing for anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to come forward immediately.

4BC News
NewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873