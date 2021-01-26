Police appeal over teen missing for a week

Queensland Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a 14-year-old Caboolture girl who was reported missing from the area last week.

The girl was last seen boarding a southbound train from Caboolture Railway Station at 12.08pm on January 19.

Police and family are concerned for her welfare due to a medical condition.

The girl (pictured) is described as Caucasian in appearance, approximately 170cm tall with blue eyes and dark hair.

Police are appealing for anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to come forward immediately.