Plea for drivers to take better care on the roads

An unwanted milestone has been reached on the state’s roads with 50 lives already lost this year.

It’s 18 more deaths than for the same time last year, 19 were motorcyclists.

Acting Chief Superintendent Ray Rohweder pleaded with drivers to get a lift if there’s any doubt.

“Instead of driving into town on Friday night, would you like me to pick you up? Instead of being late to an appointment, instead of speeding, why don’t you ring ahead and say I will be a little bit late for that. They are the decisions, they are the simple things that can be done that will make all the difference.”

He said it’s every driver’s responsibility to show care on the roads.

Last weekend there were 100 drivers detected for drink driving and 84 detected with drugs in their system.

