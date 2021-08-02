4BC
‘Pig-headed’ government under fire for inferior business support

7 hours ago
Neil Breen
State Opposition Leader David Crisafulli has slammed the Queensland government for its ‘pig-headed’ approach to developing a COVID support package.

Mr Crisafulli told Neil Breen the one-off $5000 grants for businesses announced yesterday is ultimately a ‘one size fits few’ approach.

“We could have worked on a package together,” he said.

“In New South Wales, they have a sliding scale, which in my mind, would have been a hell of a lot better.

“Is it better than nothing? You bet. Is more work required? Yes. Will we continue to prosecute it? You betcha we will.”

Press PLAY below to hear the Opposition Leader outline the support package’s failings

RELATED

Support package falls short for sole traders

Image: David Crisafulli / Facebook

Neil Breen
