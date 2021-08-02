‘Pig-headed’ government under fire for inferior business support

State Opposition Leader David Crisafulli has slammed the Queensland government for its ‘pig-headed’ approach to developing a COVID support package.

Mr Crisafulli told Neil Breen the one-off $5000 grants for businesses announced yesterday is ultimately a ‘one size fits few’ approach.

“We could have worked on a package together,” he said.

“In New South Wales, they have a sliding scale, which in my mind, would have been a hell of a lot better.

“Is it better than nothing? You bet. Is more work required? Yes. Will we continue to prosecute it? You betcha we will.”

