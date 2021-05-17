Pfizer jabs confirmed for Queensland’s general public in ‘coming weeks’

Yesterday afternoon, Queensland Health hinted vaccination hubs for the Pfizer vaccine for the state will open in the ‘coming weeks’.

The Tweet did not specify who will be able to access the hubs for vaccinations.

Hey Queensland 👋🏼 Pfizer hubs will come online in the coming weeks to enable greater access to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Further information on when and how you can make an appointment will be made available shortly. ✅ — Queensland Health (@qldhealthnews) May 17, 2021

Neil Breen contacted Queensland Health for clarification, and has been told the hubs will be available for the people aged under 50 in the general public.

This comes amid news today one third of vaccines available in Queensland aren’t being used.

Just 64 per cent of doses available in Queensland were administered last week, compared to 75 per cent nationally.

“Queensland has to keep pace,” Neil said. “They have to keep pace.”

