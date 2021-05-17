4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Pfizer jabs confirmed for Queensland’..

Pfizer jabs confirmed for Queensland’s general public in ‘coming weeks’

5 hours ago
Neil Breen
covid-19pfizer
Article image for Pfizer jabs confirmed for Queensland’s general public in ‘coming weeks’

Yesterday afternoon, Queensland Health hinted vaccination hubs for the Pfizer vaccine for the state will open in the ‘coming weeks’. 

The Tweet did not specify who will be able to access the hubs for vaccinations.

Neil Breen contacted Queensland Health for clarification, and has been told the hubs will be available for the people aged under 50 in the general public.

This comes amid news today one third of vaccines available in Queensland aren’t being used.

Just 64 per cent of doses available in Queensland were administered last week, compared to 75 per cent nationally.

“Queensland has to keep pace,” Neil said. “They have to keep pace.”

Press PLAY below to hear more 

Image: Getty

Neil Breen
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873