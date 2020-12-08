4BC
Permanent cashless welfare cards face final hurdle

12 hours ago
Neil Breen
Article image for Permanent cashless welfare cards face final hurdle

Minister for Families and Social Services Anne Ruston is pushing to pass a bill allowing cashless welfare cards to become a permanent measure in four trial sites around Australia including the Bundaberg-Hervey Bay region. 

“If we don’t get the bill through in the next two days, income management trial sites will no longer be able to be in place from the first of January,” said Ms Ruston, speaking to Neil Breen on the 4BC Breakfast Show.

The cards allow 20 per cent of available funds to be withdrawn in cash with the remaining 80 per cent only accessible through EFTPOS.

Payments cannot be made at any venue selling alcohol or gambling products.

“We’ve seen some really good results in terms of young people … seeing them come off payment and get into a job,” Ms Ruston told Neil Breen.

Neil Breen voiced his support for the bill. “Anything that helps people spend their money properly.

“Public money and welfare’s there for a reason.”

Click PLAY below to hear more. 

