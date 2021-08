Telstra CEO Andy Penn says it was an “easy decision” to make over 15,000 public payphones in Australia free from today.

Mr Penn told Deborah Knight it will benefit domestic violence victims and the homeless.

“As I’ve watched society over the last 18 months … the one thing that stayed true is keeping connected.

“They’re no longer payphones, they’re free-phones.”

Image: Getty