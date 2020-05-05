Paul Gallen backs player choice for the flu shot

A small group of NRL players have refused to take the compulsory flu vaccination shot ahead of the start of the NRL season.

Players that refuse are now able to sign a waiver, the details of which are yet to be released.

Former Blues star Paul Gallen told Mark Levy he isn’t an anti-vaxxer but has no issue with players refusing the shot.

“There’s no vaccination against COVID-19.

“I’m not one of these people against [vaccinations] but I think it’s your right, if you don’t want to be vaccinated, you don’t have to be.

“I can understand if someone doesn’t want to have a flu shot, they don’t have to have a flu shot.”

