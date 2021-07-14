‘Pathetic’: Neil Breen blasts Novotel statement

4BC Breakfast presenter Neil Breen has blasted the Novotel for providing a “pathetic” statement after they cancelled the accommodation of an entire wedding party to make way for the NRL.

Mother of the bride-to-be Suzie revealed exclusively to the 4BC Breakfast show on Wednesday morning that they had been informed their eight rooms at the Twin Waters Novotel Resort were no longer available, just three days out from the wedding at the Twin Waters Golf Club.

It forced a last minute scramble to find accommodation and means that Suzie and her daughter Kathryn McDowell are now staying in separate hotels.

In response to the cancellation the Novotel provided a brief statement to the 4BC Breakfast team:

“Hi Olivia, Thank you for your email. It’s not something we’re able to comment on.”

The response left Neil Breen fuming.

“You punted a whole wedding wedding party, and it’s not something you can comment on, why not?”

Press PLAY to hear the full editorial below

The NRL have also responded to the family’s plight, releasing a statement of their own:

“The NRL immediately reached out to the hotel as soon as we were made aware of the wedding and have offered to provide any assistance to have their experience upgraded”

(Photo by Yuriko Nakao/Getty Images)