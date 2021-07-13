‘Totally disgusted’: Wedding party turfed from hotel accommodation to make way for NRL

A bride and groom and a number of their guests have been left scrambling for new accomodation as a result of the NRL relocating players and staff to Queensland hubs.

The group had booked rooms at the Novotel Twin Waters on the Sunshine Coast for the wedding at the neighbouring golf club this weekend.

But the hotel has since become a quarantine facility for NRL players and staff.

The story first broke on Neil Breen’s show this morning, when Suzie told Neil how her brother received an email from the hotel informing him his room had been cancelled.

Suzie spoke to Scott Emerson this afternoon to provide an update.

“I got an email late this afternoon, finally to inform me my booking has been cancelled,” she said.

“Definitely knew it was coming, I thought it was coming on Tuesday when I first saw it on the news, to say the NRL players were coming up. When I emailed them to say everything was all good, I was surprised to find out last night it had been cancelled.”

She said they looked a few months ago and were left scrambling to arrange new plans.

“Totally disgusted, obviously my money is not good enough.”

She said she was terribly disappointed.

“I love my NRL but the way we have been treated is so unfair, really disappointed. We are not even considered, really.”

Earlier on 4BC Breakfast, Suzie told Neil Breen she called to confirm what her brother had said and was told her room, along with the brides, had also been cancelled, and that they can expect an email confirming it soon.

“For an hour and a half last night we were trying to find accommodation for us all,” she said.

“We got accommodation but my daughter and I are not at the same place.”

