4BC
Parents in uproar over Brisbane school’s merger proposal

7 hours ago
Neil Breen
CoorparooQASMTtoowong
Article image for Parents in uproar over Brisbane school’s merger proposal

The proposal for a Brisbane school to merge with a Coorparoo school has angered parents, concerned by changing campus locations. 

Queensland Academy for Science, Mathematics and Technology (QASMT) and Coorparoo Secondary College could be merged to make way for a new primary school.

QASMT P and C President Winand D’Souza told Neil Breen the move would not benefit majority of the 1255 students enrolled.

“These kids are the future of Queensland,” Mr D’Souza said.

“We’ve got justifications to say that we want to keep it where it is.

“We’ve just finished a huge expansion that was funded by the state government.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Image: Getty 

Neil Breen
EducationLocalNews
