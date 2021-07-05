Paramedics’ kind act shows ‘how amazing humans can be’

A stirring story from Queensland Ambulance Service had Sofie Formica choked up and with tears in her eyes on-air this afternoon.

“Every so often, there are beautiful stories that really show how amazing humans can be to one another, particularly when we’re going through some of our toughest times,” she said.

QAS yesterday shared the touching story of a Fraser Coast man’s last goodbye to his wife.

Danny was facing the end of his battle with cancer when he experienced a complication with equipment used to treat his illness, which required him to be transported to hospital.

While returning Danny to his home after care, paramedics Allan and Samantha overheard he had been unable to see his wife Shirley, who is receiving care in a nearby nursing home.

“Danny had accepted that a conversation months ago would serve as the final goodbye with the woman he shared his life with,” QAS wrote on social media.

But, realising Shirley was close to their home route, Allan and Samantha organised permission for a brief detour.

Press PLAY below to hear the full story, and Sofie’s touched reaction

“Doesn’t that just bring a tear to your eye? I know it did for me, and clearly it is again this afternoon.”

Image: Queensland Ambulance Service / Facebook