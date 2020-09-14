4BC
Outbreak of gang violence sparks call to boost police funding

8 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Dan PurdieGang violenceQPS

There are calls to boost police resources to deal with gang violence in the wake of a lethal revenge attack in Zillmere.

Shadow police minister Dan Purdie grew up and worked as a police officer in the area.

He told Scott Emerson the escalating situation is “alarming”, and indicative of increased pressure on police resources.

“Crime has spiralled out of control over the last five years in Queensland.

“The thin blue line is seriously at breaking point.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

 

