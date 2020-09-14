Police warn of further retribution after brutal gang attack

There are fears of a surge in gang violence following a fatal mass stabbing in Brisbane’s north on Sunday night.

10 people were hospitalised, three critically injured, and a 20-year-old man was killed when a fight broke out between two gangs at O’Callaghan park in Zillmere.

Police say knives and baseball bats were used in the brawl.

Nine News Queensland crime reporter Jordan Fabris told Deborah Knight the attack is believed to be retribution for an attack in Ipswich last week.

“[Police] say that they simply don’t know what to expect because this particular group of juveniles of African heritage … are quite unpredictable, and simply have no respect for authority.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full story

Image: Nine News Queensland