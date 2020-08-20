4BC
Outback town’s unconventional solution to a bird-brained problem

8 hours ago
Scott Emerson
John WhartonRegional QLDRichmond'

An army of pesky feathered friends have descended on the northern Queensland town of Richmond, spurring the local council into action.

Flocks of galahs and cockatoos have stripped trees, powerlines and lighting wiring, at significant cost to the regional community.

Even as they spoke, Richmond Shire Mayor John Wharton told Scott Emerson the birds were gathering again.

“We love our birds for sure, but don’t want to be replacing our assets on a continual basis for the damage they do.”

With shooting them down out of the question, the community has found a humane, albeit unusual solution.

Image: Getty

Scott Emerson
LocalNewsQLD
