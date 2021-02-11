4BC
‘Our whole economy has changed’: Tanya Plibersek on Labor’s pledge to workers

5 hours ago
in studio with scott emerson
Tanya Plibersek
Labor frontbencher Tanya Plibersek says Labor’s pledge to provide Australians in insecure work with more job security is in the interest of the economy.

The Shadow Minister for Education joined Scott Emerson on 4BC Drive to discuss the policy, outlined by Labor Leader Anthony Albanese.

“Our whole economy has changed, and we need to provide a bit of security to these people and decent pay for them for their own families … but also for our whole economy.

“Our economy doesn’t work unless people have money to spend.

“The sad thing is, we have got the Liberals, the Nationals, with legislation in our parliament right now, that makes it easier to sack people and push down wages, that’s not good for anyone and it’s not good for the economy.”

