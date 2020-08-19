Original Wiggle’s personal plea for all Australians to learn how to save a life

Greg Page has given an impassioned plea to get whole neighbourhoods involved in a lifesaving training session.

The original yellow Wiggle has taken up CPR education as his mission after surviving a heart attack at a bushfire relief concert earlier this year.

His not-for-profit, Heart of The Nation, is running a free virtual class on September 19 with the goal of breaking the world record for most people simultaneously trained in CPR and defibrillation.

“If you are empowered by knowing about CPR, you can actually be a lifesaver,” Mr Page told Ray Hadley.

“I just really want people to understand that any attempt at resuscitation is better than none.

“As a recipient of CPR and a survivor, there’s not a day that goes by that I’m not grateful to those people who stepped up.”

Heart of the Neighbourhood challenge