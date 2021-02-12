4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Opposition says ambulance wait times have blown out

5 hours ago
Scott Emerson
queensland ambulance serviceRos Bates
Article image for Opposition says ambulance wait times have blown out

The Opposition says Queenslanders are waiting for more than 18 minutes on average for an ambulance.

Shadow Health Minister Ros Baates said it was Queensland Health data and the ambulance service has never met its category one response targets since the Palaszczuk government was elected.

“The target is 16.5 minutes,” she said.

“Lives matter, and certainly 2 minutes in a medical emergency can mean the difference between life and death, and obviously ambulances respond as quickly as they can.

“The real problem is, and the question the Palaszczuk government needs to be asked, why aren’t they meeting their targets? And the answer to that is they are stuck on a ramp in a hospital somewhere.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

Scott Emerson
HealthLocalNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873