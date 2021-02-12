Opposition says ambulance wait times have blown out

The Opposition says Queenslanders are waiting for more than 18 minutes on average for an ambulance.

Shadow Health Minister Ros Baates said it was Queensland Health data and the ambulance service has never met its category one response targets since the Palaszczuk government was elected.

“The target is 16.5 minutes,” she said.

“Lives matter, and certainly 2 minutes in a medical emergency can mean the difference between life and death, and obviously ambulances respond as quickly as they can.

“The real problem is, and the question the Palaszczuk government needs to be asked, why aren’t they meeting their targets? And the answer to that is they are stuck on a ramp in a hospital somewhere.”

Click PLAY below to hear more