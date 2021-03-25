Opposition fronts up with list of demands over ramping mess

Queensland Opposition Leader David Crisafulli has slammed state government inaction over a clutch of failings in the health system.

Reports of ambulance ramping are the latest issue, with paramedics spending 180 hours ramping on last Sunday alone.

Mr Crisafulli told Neil Breen it’s evidence the government is losing control of the health system again.

“We received over 1,200 emails this week directly on ambulance ramping,” he said. “There are things we can do about it.”

“I want to see better triaging at the front line.

“I want to see better resourcing and more transparency.”

Mr Crisafulli added Queensland would do well to “follow the lead of New South Wales” and show hospital bed vacancies in real-time.

“We will put their feet to the fire until they fix this situation.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty, Matt Dennien / Brisbane Times