4BC
‘Chaos’ and mismanagement exposed in Queensland Health as controversial practice ramps up

7 hours ago
Bill McDonald
Queensland Health
Article image for ‘Chaos’ and mismanagement exposed in Queensland Health as controversial practice ramps up

Increasing reports of controversial ambulance ramping are beginning to reveal cracks in the management of Queensland health services.

Ambulance ramping is a practice whereby paramedics are forced to continue caring for their patient, either in the back of their ambulance or in the hospital corridor, while emergency departments are at capacity.

Southport MP Rob Molhoek told Bill McDonald it’s a sign the “system’s in chaos”.

“When you’ve got 30 per cent of ambulances being ramped, you’ve got one in five patients not being seen within the recommended timeframe, you’ve really got to start to worry.”

Mr Molhoek added the government couldn’t blame the admission failures on the COVID-19 response.

“I get that there’s a need to be looking after these high-need patients but the entire system’s not bogged down looking after COVID.

“We’ve seen a lot of buck passing in this term of parliament from the current government seeking to constantly deflect blame to Canberra.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Image: Getty

 

Bill McDonald
Health
