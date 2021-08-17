Opposition demands ‘lunatic left’ reinstate criminal offence for youths

The Queensland government is under pressure to restore breach of bail as an offence as the state struggles to combat youth crime.

Calls were renewed this week as teens as young as 13 were charged in relation to an alleged burglary and wounding of the Kefu family.

At least one of the teens was reportedly out on bail.

“We have said repeatedly to the government ‘make this change, swallow your pride, and we’ll be the first to commend you’,” Opposition Leader David Crisafulli told Neil Breen.

“But for some reason, the lunatic left will not allow it and as a result, innocent people are being caught up with the revolving door of youth crime.

“In the last year, we’ve had 92 offenders who have reoffended more than 30 times. More than 30! One of them, 200 times!”

While offenders are entitled to a second chance, Mr Crisafulli says these numbers go beyond the pale.

“I’m all for a second chance, and I’ll defend the right of someone to have a second chance, but a 30th chance? A 50th chance?

“At what point does society say ‘look, I’m sorry mate, you’ve exhausted your second chance and the only place for you is not to be connected with society’?”

Image: David Crisafulli / Facebook