Operation Tango Anaconda: Police detect astonishing drug-driving rates

5 hours ago
Neil Breen
Chief Superintendent Ray RohwederOperation Tango Anaconda
Article image for Operation Tango Anaconda: Police detect astonishing drug-driving rates

Queensland Police Service’s Operation Tango Anaconda has uncovered a soaring number of people driving under the influence of drugs. 

Chief Superintendent of Regional Support Command Ray Rohweder told Neil Breen under the operation, 440 of 3115 drivers tested positive for driving with drugs in their system.

“That’s a rate of one in seven.

“That’s not good as far as I’m concerned.”

Mr Rohweder said this number wasn’t just because drugs stay in the system for a long period.

“The level we test at essentially means that those people are affected by the drug they use and have had quite recent use.”

Image: Queensland Police Service 

Image: Queensland Police Service 

Neil Breen
CrimeNews
