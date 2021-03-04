4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Operation Tango Anaconda: The police crackdown on illicit drug use

1 hour ago
Neil Breen
queensland police serviceTango Anaconda
Article image for Operation Tango Anaconda: The police crackdown on illicit drug use

Queensland Police are undertaking a hard crackdown on road safety under Operation Tango Anaconda, which will run for four months. 

“We’re 18 over as far as our lives lost to where we were last year, and last year was our worst year at 278 since 2012,” Chief Superintendent of Regional Support Command Ray Rohweder told Neil Breen.

“These are people who have lost their lives and the effects to their families, I know this personally, are absolutely lifelong.”

As part of the operation, 726 vehicles were pulled over on the Bruce Highway near the Glass House Mountains on Tuesday night, finding 13 people positive for drugs.

Mr Rohweder said illicit drugs are frequently featuring in the state’s worst traffic crashes.

He added the operation is mostly running on two theories: general and targeted deterrence.

“A general deterrence, whereby we just randomly test a whole range of people and that relies on the ‘anywhere, anytime’ message.

“Targeted deterrence [is] where we, through observations, intelligence community information, … we target specific people.”

Both of these theories lead to a specific deterrence to engaging in unlawful behaviour, relating to punishments and even public humiliation.

The operation will run from March 1 to June 30, focusing on high visibility random drug testing.

Press PLAY below to hear more 

Image: Queensland Police Service 

Neil Breen
CrimeNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873