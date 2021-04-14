One local council’s high-tech solution to the country’s waste woes

An underground network of pipes to whisk rubbish away is being built in Maroochydore, which would be a high-tech solution to some of the country’s waste disposal woes.

The 6.5-kilometre network of pipes would transfer rubbish from homes and businesses to a central spot.

James Ruprai, Customer Engagement & Planning Services Group Executive at Sunshine Coast Council, said it was an” innovative approach to smart cities”.

“The system comprises a network of underground steel pipelines, which are all connected to a central collection point and the waste will move through the pipes at up to 70km/hr,” he told Spencer Howson on 4BC Drive.

“Straight out of sci-fi, and happening here in south-east Queensland!” – Spencer Howson

He said the waste would be collected from a single centralised collection station.

“There are a number of advantages: so the set up allows the network to be monitored continuously, waste disposal can then be managed on routine and an as needed schedule basis,” he said.

“It would also mean there would be no need for collection trucks within the city centre collection streets.”

