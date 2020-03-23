4BC
NRL suspension announced just in the nick of time for New Zealand Warriors

6 hours ago
Mark Levy
Cameron George

The announcement that the NRL will suspend the Telstra Premiership came as a “relief” to the NZ Warriors says CEO Cameron George, as players and their families faced increasing restrictions.

The news came on the heels of NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s announcement that the country will shut its borders to non-residents from 2pm on Wednesday.

Mr George says that while the suspension is “devastating” for players and fans alike, he applauds the decision.

“Clearly not where we wanted to be, but a sensible decision has been taken,” he tells Mark Levy.

“The focus for me now is getting our boys home and reuniting them with their families. It’s really important to do that ASAP.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty/Phil Walter

 

Mark Levy
Rugby LeagueSports
