NRL star tasered and arrested after violent Australia Day incident

NRL star Curtis Scott has been charged with assaulting police after a violent Australia Day incident in Sydney.

At about 12.45am on Monday, the 22-year-old was reportedly “acting erratically” on Driver Avenue at Moore Park.

Police tried to assist the newly-signed Canberra Raiders star but he allegedly became aggressive and violent.

Scott allegedly kicked and punched one of the officers before being tasered and arrested.

He’s been charged with two counts of assaulting police, resisting arrest, behaving in an offensive manner and remaining on Trust lands.

He has been granted bail to appear in court on February 20, three weeks before the start of the NRL season.

Scott signed for the Raiders and the end of last year, in a huge coup for the club.

The highly-rated young back had been a key member of the Melbourne Storm in recent years, playing in the Premiership-winning team in 2017.

“There’s a problem for Ricky [Stuart] before he’s really played a game for the club,” says Ray Hadley.

