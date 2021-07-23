NRL on notice over alleged breaches in Queensland bubble

NRL players and families could be kicked out of Queensland if there are any deliberate breaches.

Players, families and support staff were granted exemptions allowing the league to setup a hub to continue the season amid NSW’s growing outbreaks.

In one case, it’s alleged items were being passed across balconies on the Gold Coast, prompting a stern warning from Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young.

She said today the league is on its final warning and they won’t accept deliberate breaches.

“I’m very, very concerned about what is happening with these NRL players and you would have seen the imagery of the family hotel where they were sharing goods between verandas so I am very concerned.”

Continuous Call Team and Sportzone host James Willis told Scott Emerson the Queensland government has “had enough”.

“The [players] put up a whinge, the families joined them, I don’t think they should have been allowed to, now the families are saying the food in the hotel is bad, give me a break.

“There is no sympathy amongst the public for players on full pay that all they’ve got to do is follow some simple rules and if they stuff up and get kicked out, I am sorry but they deserve it.”

Press PLAY below to hear more on 4BC Drive

Image: Nine News