NRL and broadcasters agree to May 28 resumption

After weeks of tense negotiations, the NRL has today struck a deal with broadcast partners Channel Nine and Fox Sports.

The broadcasters have agreed to resume the game on May 28 as per the NRL’s proposal, and a decision determining the length of the season is expected early next week.

A season of 17 rounds is the most likely scenario, with State of Origin to be played soon after the finals.

Cronulla Sharks halfback Chad Townsend told James Willis “it’s good news for us as players.”

“For a long time there we were in the dark about what would happen.”

