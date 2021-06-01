4BC
NRL boss on the future of State of Origin in regional cities and venues

3 hours ago
wide world of sports
NRL boss Andrew AbdoState of Origin series
Article image for NRL boss on the future of State of Origin in regional cities and venues

NRL boss Andrew Abdo says the league won’t rule out taking future State of Origin series to other regional cities after Townsville secured Game One.

Peter Psaltis asked on Wide World of Sports whether it was the start of regional centres hosting Origin series in the future, suggesting Newcastle as a potential option.

“Origin is a pretty special occasion and you want to reward your fans, and this is a great opportunity for us to take State of Origin to the fans and participants, volunteers, they love rugby league in far north Queensland,” Mr Abdo said.

“Would we think about taking it to other regional centres down the line? Absolutely. I think though you want to maximise the atmosphere, you definitely want to try and get as many people as you can enjoying the game live and that all is a consideration.”

He also explained how the bid process works in establishing the 17th team for the NRL.

“They will be required to submit their business plan, their proposal, which will be a significant document … then they will also have the opportunity to present and bring that to life and answer questions, so there will be a significant level of engagement going both ways.”

Press PLAY to hear the full interview on the head-high crackdown, the bids for a 17th team and the 2021 State of Origin series

Image: Nine News

‘Unchartered territory’: Townsville gearing up for Origin opener

wide world of sports
NewsQLDRugby League
