4BC
Townsville bustling to pull State of Origin together within two weeks

9 seconds ago
Neil Breen
Townsville officials have been kicked into high gear, given just nine days to plan for the State of Origin opener. 

Townsville Mayor Jenny Hill told Neil Breen “nine days isn’t a long time to organise a State of Origin”, with any other match given a year’s notice.

However, Ms Hill said the game is an opportunity for visitors to enjoy the region more widely.

“If you can, come a bit early or stay a few extra days and enjoy north-Queensland hospitality.”

But Townsville hospitality venues are worried they won’t be able to handle the extra traffic, still being bound by COVID restrictions.

“Our hospitality businesses are still under this one-in-two metre squared rule, so we will be asking for a little bit of relaxation around that,” Townsville Chamber of Commerce CEO Ross McLennan told Neil.

“We just think it’s a fantastic win for Queensland and Townsville, but let’s have the ability to take advantage of it.”

Image: Getty 

Neil Breen
NewsQLDRugby LeagueSports
