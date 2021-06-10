Notorious roundabout set for major upgrade in Brisbane’s west

A notoriously dangerous roundabout in Brisbane’s west will be removed and replaced with a new overpass in a huge upgrade next year.

The designs of the Indooroopilly roundabout at Moggill Road and Coonan Street have been released to the public.

“A few years ago we actually purchased that roundabout site, so where the Audi dealership was, we purchased that because we knew we would need to do an upgrade,” Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner told Scott Emerson.

$50 million of federal funding has been secured and major construction will begin next year.

“What we are doing there is building an overpass the roundabout will be replaced and eliminated, and an overpass will be put in place,” he said.

“That will do two things: it will help get the traffic flowing better, it will also improve safety.

“That intersection is a notorious bottleneck and also can be quite dangerous, it has a poor safety record and probably one of the most notorious intersections in the western suburbs.”

Image: Brisbane City Council