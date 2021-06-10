4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Notorious roundabout set for major upgrade in Brisbane’s west

5 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian SchrinnerIndooroopilly roundabout
Article image for Notorious roundabout set for major upgrade in Brisbane’s west

A notoriously dangerous roundabout in Brisbane’s west will be removed and replaced with a new overpass in a huge upgrade next year.

The designs of the Indooroopilly roundabout at Moggill Road and Coonan Street have been released to the public.

“A few years ago we actually purchased that roundabout site, so where the Audi dealership was, we purchased that because we knew we would need to do an upgrade,” Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner told Scott Emerson.

$50 million of federal funding has been secured and major construction will begin next year.

“What we are doing there is building an overpass the roundabout will be replaced and eliminated, and an overpass will be put in place,” he said.

“That will do two things: it will help get the traffic flowing better, it will also improve safety.

“That intersection is a notorious bottleneck and also can be quite dangerous, it has a poor safety record and probably one of the most notorious intersections in the western suburbs.”

Press PLAY to hear the full segment on 4BC Drive

Image: Brisbane City Council 

 

Scott Emerson
LifestyleLocalNewsPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873