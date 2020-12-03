4BC
‘Not ideal’: How the Australian Open will be different for players

2 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Article image for ‘Not ideal’: How the Australian Open will be different for players

After weeks of negotiations, the Australian Open is set to go ahead with Tennis Australia in final negotiations with the State Government over a start date.  

Tennis commentator Craig Gabriel told Scott Emerson it was looking likely the tournament would be pushed back three weeks to February 8, although it was not locked in.

“They are still in some late negotiations with the Victorian Government.”

He said pushing it back was “not ideal”.

“It’s going to be different for the players not just testing and protocols that have got to be followed .. the fact is [there’s a] lack of lead up events going into the Australian Open which they are always so used to.

“I think they will get the permission for the players to be able to practise during their quarantine period.”

Click PLAY to hear more

Image: Getty

Scott Emerson
